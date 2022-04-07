Diva’s Dirt: Will Smith Faces Possible Sanctions + Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History

Although Will Smith has issued more than one apology since the infamous slap at the Oscars, the Academy still may be taking disciplinary action against the actor but how so?

Smith already announced last week that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences–what else could the organization possibly do?

Well, we shall see soon since today it was announced that the Academy has decided to move their annual meeting up to April 8th instead of April 18th to discuss further sanctions against Smith.

What do you think the Academy should do to reprimand the actor?

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History As First Black Woman On Supreme Court

Let’s give it up for black women making history once again! Today the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

The vote was 53-47 with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling the moment a “joyous, momentous, groundbreaking day.”

“In the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, never, never has a Black woman held the title of Justice. Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first and I believe the first of more to come,” he continued.

The President of the NAACP also spoke out following Judge Jackson’s confirmation, saying, “In 2022, the first Black woman will finally sit on America’s supreme court. It has taken far too long, but President Biden promised and delivered,” he said in a statement.

Jackson will be sworn in after Breyer retires sometime this summer.

