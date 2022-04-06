Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna’s A Billionaire & Ryan Seacrest To Testify In Blac Chyna/Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Rihanna Shining Bright on New Forbes Billionaire List
In rich people news, Forbes has officially released their list of Billionaires. Rihanna is the queen of ‘b— better have my money!’ That money is exactly what she is! Landing in the #1,729th spot on the 2022 list with a net worth of $1.7 billion. Whew! Thanks to her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty business she is now the world’s wealthiest female musician.
Kim Kardashian landed in the #1,645th spot with a net worth of $1.8 billion. Her ex-husband Kanye West came in at #!513 with a $2 billion dollar net worth. Jay Z came in with a net worth of $1.4 billion while Kanye’s other buddy, Tesla founder, Elon Musk topped the list with a whopping net worth of $219 billion.
Ryan Seacrest To Testify In Blac Chyna Trial Against Kardashian/Jenner Family
The drama between Black Chyna and the Kardashian family is growing with tension as a new player is being thrown into the mix! Radar Online reports that executive producer, radio, and television host Ryan Seacrest has been subpoenaed by Blac Chyna’s legal team to testify in the upcoming trial. Sources claim Seacrest will be grilled on exactly why Blac Chyna’s show was canceled.
Do remember the Washington D.C born reality tv star is suing the Kardashian’s claiming the family owes her $300 million in damages for allegedly threatening to stop production of their hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s unless ‘Rob & Chyna’ was axed from the E! Network. Reportedly ‘Rob & Chyna’ had already been greenlit for a second season when it was abruptly canceled. Black Chyna believes she would have been raking in nearly $1 million had the show aired as it was supposed to!
Along with Ryan Seacrest, who will only testify for 30 minutes, Kris Jenner, Kylie, Khloe, Kim, and Rob are all set to be grilled for 3 hours each. Blac Chyna is set to testify for 6 hours total. With the recent viral conversation about Blac Chyna’s role as a ‘single mother,’ this trial has the possibility of getting even messier. They should all agree to get the cameras rolling right now so they can all get a bag!
Not Just Any Mom, But A Cool Mom: Rihanna’s Flyest Maternity Looks So Far [Gallery]
Not Just Any Mom, But A Cool Mom: Rihanna’s Flyest Maternity Looks So Far [Gallery]
1. Remember This Iconic Fur?
Source:shecandela 1 of 12
Can someone impregnate me so I can pull off maternity looks like this? ❤️🔥🥵 #rihanna pic.twitter.com/ZOfwy1KyPP— agirlhasnotname (@shecandela) February 16, 2022
2. Redefining Maternity Style
Source:iamlexstylz 2 of 12
“Rihanna is continuing to redefine maternity style with her latest look.”— Lex (@iamlexstylz) February 10, 2022
—@people pic.twitter.com/rsgUT1chI3
3. MUVA
Source:RihVengeance 3 of 12
rihanna that’s it! pic.twitter.com/JY1ZsDxCBD— . (@RihVengeance) March 14, 2022
4. Rare Fit With A Covered Baby Bump
Source:rihnavvy 4 of 12
Rihanna out in LA (March 14) 🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/ts0vVDwgaf— ℛ (@rihnavvy) March 16, 2022
5. The Rebellion
Source:farewrll 5 of 12
this pic of rihanna has a HOLD on me. pic.twitter.com/QdDeIQyLqL— lona (@farewrll) March 15, 2022
6. The Cool Mom
Source:rihnavvy 6 of 12
A cool mom. @rihanna pic.twitter.com/KRrADOdBNF— ℛ (@rihnavvy) March 13, 2022
7. Congrats to A$AP Rocky
Source:FentyCop 7 of 12
Congratulations to Asap Rocky for having Rihanna as his woman pic.twitter.com/6LxnKe1Vv4— Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) March 14, 2022
8. Iconic
Source:FentyCop 8 of 12
OH ABSOLUTELY YES RIHANNA!! pic.twitter.com/QtHwi24rrG— Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) March 13, 2022
9. Rih Gave Maternity Clothes New Life
Source:gabgonebad 9 of 12
“I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.” Rihanna for Bustle pic.twitter.com/CiL1HZ8jzS— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) March 13, 2022
10. Third Trimester Never Looked So Good
Source:rihannasdata 10 of 12
rihanna’s third trimester looks >>> pic.twitter.com/pMNwAk2VNs— v (@rihannasdata) March 14, 2022
11. Very Bad Ass
Source:gabgonebad 11 of 12
"maybe… rebellious?” - rihanna describes her maternity style. pic.twitter.com/pDbzfHpACh— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) March 14, 2022
12. Bad Gal Fashion Queen
Source:FentyCop 12 of 12
Rihanna’s maternity looks>>> pic.twitter.com/Ec58rcn1tr— Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) March 1, 2022
