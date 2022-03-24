Diva’s Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion Documentary Details + Morris Chestnut Receives His Star

The QuickSilva Show
Megan Thee Stallion Documentary Series Coming Soon

It looks like we are going to see a side of Megan Thee Stallion we’ve never seen before in a new upcoming documentary. According to reports, the ‘Savage’ rapper will be the subject of a new docu-series produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation.

Nneka Onuorah will direct the multi-part series. Onuorah just finished producing “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls,” the competition series that is soon to be on Prime Video. There is no word yet on exactly which platform will have the H-Town Hottie’s series but the official statement promises it will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Time Studios’ co-head of the documentary.

Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is powerful, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Morris Chestnut Receives A Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame

Congratulations to Morris Chestnut on being the 2,716th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame! The ‘Best Man’ actor explained during the ceremony that he wanted to spend the day of celebration with his longtime friends who have supported him throughout career.

Chestnut’s acting debut began with the 1990 series of the horror anthology series “Freddy’s Nightmares- A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series.” Morris then transitioned his talents to film starring in the 1991 coming of age drama “Boyz n the Hood” playing as Ricky Baker.

“So first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to be able to do that. To be able to go outside of myself and be in an industry where you have to go outside of yourself and be these characters. Friendship is very important to me. For me it’s always been a concerted effort, so I want to make sure that Hollywood is a  part of my life, but it was not my life. So my longstanding friendships have always been extremely important to me.”

Chestnut is currently reprising his “Best Man” role in the upcoming “The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters,” a 10-episode limited series that will stream on Peacock. Do you have a favorite Morris Chestnut movie?

[caption id="attachment_1151467" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jason Koerner / Getty[/caption] Megan Thee Stallion is fed up with her record label and anyone that is still questioning if she got shot by Tory Lanez and decided to call people out on Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion had time on Monday (Mar.21). Following reports that the Houston rapper’s record label 1501 Certified Entertainment is countersuing her, claiming she owes them two more albums and money, Thee Stallion hopped on Twitter to call them out. The label’s legal action follows Thee Stallion taking 1501 Certified Entertainment to court, claiming she fulfilled her contractual obligations. 1501 Certified Entertainment in their suit said nah because they claimed her latest project, “Something For The Hotties,” is nothing more than a mere compilation album full of old songs. The “Good News” rapper’s attorney reached out to TMZ stating: “This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.” Not too long after, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Twitter to speak her mind, letting Carl Crawford, his label, and anyone else hating on her have it. “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?” she began her tweetstorm saying. https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1506020358855397376?s=20&t=zSlYzhd1uemGH2bNBP9Wkw She would then go on to ask to be let go by the label, calling them “greedy ass men,” further adding, “My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke ass label.” https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1506021780913225729?s=20&t=zSlYzhd1uemGH2bNBP9Wkw She wasn’t done. She named Carl Crawford directly, calling him a “pill popper” and a “powder head” for good measure, claiming he was hiding behind J. Prince. “Carl, I don’t wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass! You talking abt I ain’t paid for a show, and you sound slow. Im the artist, I don’t pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO, AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY, YOU FUCKING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE,” she tweeted. “Carl, you got a wholeeee contact with 300 and talking shit to me like I got yo fucking money! You are ATTACKING ME ..why? Bc you want to be FAMOUS, NOT RICH. Ask KEVIN LILES WHERE YO MONEY AT STUPID,” she continued. https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1506073253588004864?s=20&t=zSlYzhd1uemGH2bNBP9Wkw https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1506073997972103172?s=20&t=zSlYzhd1uemGH2bNBP9Wkw Oh, and if you’re still skeptical about her getting shot, Thee Stallion had time for you too. One Twitter user felt her wrath when she tweeted the Hip-Hop star needs to show her bullet wounds (something she already did). https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1506023745940443143?s=20&t=zSlYzhd1uemGH2bNBP9Wkw Thee Stallion said she is not deleting these tweets, responding to a Twitter user who accused of her “tweeting and deleting,” she called cap on that notion. https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1506074764346986496?s=20&t=zSlYzhd1uemGH2bNBP9Wkw You can peep more tweets from her and reactions to Megan Thee Stallion and her situation with her label and Tory Lanez in the gallery below. — Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion Documentary Details + Morris Chestnut Receives His Star  was originally published on kysdc.com

