Diva’s Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion Documentary Details + Morris Chestnut Receives His Star

Megan Thee Stallion Documentary Series Coming Soon

It looks like we are going to see a side of Megan Thee Stallion we’ve never seen before in a new upcoming documentary. According to reports, the ‘Savage’ rapper will be the subject of a new docu-series produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation.

Nneka Onuorah will direct the multi-part series. Onuorah just finished producing “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls,” the competition series that is soon to be on Prime Video. There is no word yet on exactly which platform will have the H-Town Hottie’s series but the official statement promises it will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Time Studios’ co-head of the documentary.

Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is powerful, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Morris Chestnut Receives A Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame

Congratulations to Morris Chestnut on being the 2,716th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame! The ‘Best Man’ actor explained during the ceremony that he wanted to spend the day of celebration with his longtime friends who have supported him throughout career.

Chestnut’s acting debut began with the 1990 series of the horror anthology series “Freddy’s Nightmares- A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series.” Morris then transitioned his talents to film starring in the 1991 coming of age drama “Boyz n the Hood” playing as Ricky Baker.

“So first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to be able to do that. To be able to go outside of myself and be in an industry where you have to go outside of yourself and be these characters. Friendship is very important to me. For me it’s always been a concerted effort, so I want to make sure that Hollywood is a part of my life, but it was not my life. So my longstanding friendships have always been extremely important to me.”

Chestnut is currently reprising his “Best Man” role in the upcoming “The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters,” a 10-episode limited series that will stream on Peacock. Do you have a favorite Morris Chestnut movie?

