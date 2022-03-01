News
HomeNews

Miya ‘Soho Karen’ Ponsetto Cops Plea Allowing Her To Avoid Jail Time And Reduce Hate Crime Felony To Misdemeanor

The court just ensured she likely won't get any jail time. Who knew it was that simple, amirite?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Miya Ponsetto mugshot

Source: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office / Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

So, it turns out the law is designed in a way that as long as you have the complexion for the protection, a hate crime doesn’t have to be a hate crime—it can also just be a placeholder while a racist is granted time to do better.

Y’all remember Miya “Soho Karen” Ponsetto, right? The woman who left her phone in an Uber, accused Keyon Harrold Jr., the first Black teen she spotted, of stealing it then tackled him to the ground after he and his father refused to bend to her will and prove to her he wasn’t a thief? The woman who has shown no real remorse for traumatizing the minor she assaulted and has been so rude and entitled that she once interrupted the judge presiding over her case to demand that she doesn’t get any jail time?

Well, the court just ensured she likely won’t get any jail time. Who knew it was that simple, amirite?

According to the New York Post, it was revealed Monday that Ponsetto has struck a plea deal that will allow her to avoid jail time as long as she can “live a law-abiding life” for the next two years. (If you listen closely, you can hear the faint sound of a million Black first-time and/or non-violent felons banging their heads against jail cell walls trying to figure out why the legal system never bends over backward for them like this.)

“Under the agreement, detailed during a virtual hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, the 23-year-old would cop to the top count against her, unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime,” the Post reported. “She’d then be required to ‘live a law-abiding life’ for the next two years, continue with her therapy and abide by the terms of her probation in California, where she lives, Assistant District Attorney Sarah Marquez said.”

So, all Ponsetto has to do is lay low while enjoying her privileged freedom for two years and the Manhattan DA’s Office will let her withdraw her guilty plea to the hate crime felony, and instead enter a guilty plea to misdemeanor aggravated harassment, for which she’d be sentenced to time served. And abra-caucasian-dabra, a hate crime disappears, a felony magically becomes a misdemeanor, and, after two years (at most), a Karen is free to Karen once again.

Of course, if Ponsetto fails to “live a law-abiding life” for the next two years, she’ll be looking at one and a half years to three years incarceration, and given her background, she might just let her sense of entitlement and penchant for violence get her locked up after all.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, on October 3, 2021, Ponsetto was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and obstructing or delaying a peace officer or EMT. At that time, she was still on probation from a previous DUI in May of last year, in which she was also accused of fighting with police.

Suffice it to say, if a Black person had two instances in their background where they were accused of resisting arrest and getting physical with cops (assuming a Black person survived such encounters) it would be hard to imagine the system going out of its way to see they remain out of imprisonment.

But in this case, a Balck person was only the victim. One can only wonder if Kenyon or his father even got their say before their attacker was basically let off the hook.

SEE ALSO: 

Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr. Not Surprised That ‘SoHo Karen’ Plead Not Guilty To Felony Hate Crimes

‘SoHo Karen’ Strikes Again: Miya Ponsetto Interrupts Judge To Say She Wants To Dodge Jail

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

36 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. MORE: The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021 And so it followed that the new year began in part with a white woman violently attacking a Black man at a hotel in Brazil because he was served before she was. A bystander recorded the encounter on a video that showed a Black man minding his own business and standing at a counter in a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janiero on New Year’s Day as an out of control white woman overcome with anger had to be physically restrained because she couldn't comprehend a Black person being prioritized over her. But the Black man is a Hilton Diamond Member, which affords him perks and benefits that are not extended to hotel customers without that same status. That means he gets served first. And that explains why the white woman broke free of the men restraining her and lunged at the Black man and grabbed his head trying in vain to pull him away from the counter. Instead, the Black man -- knowing he can't hit a woman -- pivoted to her partner and literally punched him unconscious. Watch the prime example of Karening unfold below. https://twitter.com/monty_sexton/status/1477181245750755331?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Miya ‘Soho Karen’ Ponsetto Cops Plea Allowing Her To Avoid Jail Time And Reduce Hate Crime Felony To Misdemeanor  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Lauren London’s Powerful Words On Surrendering Control Go…

 1 day ago
02.28.22

BIRTHDAY BASH 2022: ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY 3:30PM

 1 day ago
02.28.22

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids…

 2 days ago
02.27.22

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Honored With…

 2 days ago
02.27.22
Photos
Close