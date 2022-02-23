Kanye West Officially Drops Utilitarian Inspired Yeezy Gap & Balenciaga Collection

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s highly anticipated collaboration with Gap and Balenciaga has officially arrived, and fans are already talking up a storm about the new collection. Now, if you remember, Ye announced the big move on Instagram back in January by posting a series of legal documents indicative of his impending deal with Demna, the creative director behind the storied designer brand. Now the collab is officially ready for fans and fashion heads to shop.

The line, which has been dubbed the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, includes eight bold and futuristic styles that “reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s shared vision of utilitarian design,” according to a press release, Page Six noted.

The Grammy-award-winning producer has been letting fans in on the unisex collection’s edgy attire that includes black hoodies, a distressed denim jacket, logo tees, and sweatpants, among other items. Check out a few pics below.

Alright, we know what you’re thinking; what are those prices looking like? Items from the Yeezy Gap and Balencia collab will run you anywhere from $120 for a T-shirt to $240 for the dove hoodie, $220 for the jean pants, and $440 for the padded denim jacket, according to the website, but it might be worth it if you’re a big Yeezus fan.

In an earlier press release, a rep from both parties said that the new line is the” first of its kind” and will explore Ye’s vision to “bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with the iconic American brand, Gap.”

Social media lit up with commentary following the collection’s debut. One person on Twitter wrote:

“That Yeezy X Gap collab engineered by Balenciaga is TEAAAAAAAAAA.”

While another user commented:

“The Craziest genius: Kanye took Kim’s publicity stunt with Pete and literally made it his Dropping Gap X Yeezy X Balenciaga in 2 minutes…I NEED to know the details on the bag he got this past month.”

“Jeenyuhs” indeed! What do you think? Are you rocking the new Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga collab? Tell us what you think in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

#BlackTwitter Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap Drop

Strange Bedfellows? Kanye And The Gap Enter 10-Year Partnership

Kanye West Officially Drops Utilitarian Inspired Yeezy Gap & Balenciaga Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: