AFAF: My Girlfriend’s 9 Year-Old-Son Is Stopping Me From Proposing

AFAF! You know we’re always down to help our Hustlers! We got a call from Darnell who is ready to take it to the next level but he’s running into one problem. Her 9-year-old son! Let us know, has the behavior of your significant others child ever stopped you from taking the next step?

AFAF: My Girlfriend’s 9 Year-Old-Son Is Stopping Me From Proposing  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

