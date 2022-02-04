News
One Vote: How To Register To Vote Online

Register to vote online for the 2022 midterm elections, it may only take thirty seconds.

The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and it’s time for the American electorate to prepare to have their voices heard by casting ballots in November.

While many Americans are already registered to participate in the 2022 midterms, we know there are still quite a few unregistered voters who wish to voice their choice.

Historically, to register to vote you had to fill out a physical form and mail it in, but not anymore. In select districts, you can register to vote online and through a number of websites. And yes, there is an app for that, too.

Now, registering to vote is as easy as reaching for your smartphone and completing the process from the palm of your hand.

Keep reading to find a list of ways to register to vote online.

VoterPal

This app is billed as being “faster and easier than ever to register yourself and others to vote, so everybody can get registered and represent!

It is also a bilingual app that is fully available in Spanish.

Just scan your driver’s license or state identification card and let VoterPal take care of the rest.

“The whole process should only take a few minutes.”

The app is only available for iOS only.

Vote.org

This popular online portal promises to take no longer than 30 seconds to get you registered to vote.

All you have to do is enter your name, mailing address, date of birth and email address and, voila, you’re finished!

Headcount

This web-based platform offering voter registration services promises to take about two minutes to complete and involves a series of steps, starting with entering your email address and zip code.

Vote.gov

This government-run website offers a simple, streamlined process to register people to vote.

In addition, the website makes several other resources available, including requirements to vote and an explanation of the election process.

USA.gov

Also supplied by the federal government, this online voter registration resource is even more comprehensive than the one above and offers services to individuals in all states and the District of Columbia.

For those who would prefer to complete the voter registration process the traditional way, the website also offers access to the National Mail Voter Registration Form that can be downloaded, printed, filled out and mailed via the U.S. Postal Service.

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential.    

