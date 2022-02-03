Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Anniversary Vibes” | Episode 53

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

If a man doesn’t have anything, he has the audacity. Lore’l and Eva undress shady men who left their girlfriends and who hide them on social media. Also, are you insecure in the bedroom? Find out what Nick Cannon does to help out his body insecurities. Plus, celebrate our one-year anniversary! We have a big gift for a lucky listener. Listen up for more details. The Final Question To Undress got real. Are you ready for a girls’ trip?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Looking for some additional Winter layering looks?  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to get you through the season. We’re getting close to Valentine’s Day.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Anniversary Vibes” | Episode 53  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump On…

 15 hours ago
01.21.26

Taraji P. Henson To Star As Shug Avery…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

Wale Reportedly Back On For 2022 Broccoli City…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

Brian Flores Slaps NFL With Lawsuit On First…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close