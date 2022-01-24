Accused Racist Hockey Player Kicked Off Team For Making ‘Monkey Gestures’ To Black Player

The most annoying type of racist white person is the type that pretends ignorance, not racism, is what they were guilty of. For example, a washcloth-reluctant person would have had to spend their entire Caucasian life living under a rock that also lives under a rock in order to not be aware of the historically racist association of Black people to monkeys.
Meet Jacob Panetta.
Panetta just got himself booted from his position as a defenseman for the Jacksonville Icemen of the East Coast Hockey League, which the Washinton Post described as “a hockey minor league two levels below the NHL.”
Panetta lost his spot on the team after he got caught taunting South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban, who is Black, with monkey gestures—behavior that got him suspended by the ECHL Sunday.
“The platform that is the Jacksonville Icemen is one that is more than just about hockey to us as a group,” Icemen CEO Andy Kauffman said in a statement. “It is about using this platform to spread not only our love for hockey but our love for the community and for each other. Though the investigation and review is ongoing at the league level, the Jacksonville Icemen will be releasing the player involved effective immediately. … On behalf of the entire Icemen organization, we apologize to anyone who was offended and look forward to beginning the process of healing together as one.”
Panetta and Subban—who happens to be the brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, a three-time NHL all-star—collided when the game went into overtime. Subban said in a tweet that Panetta “was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is.”
Subban punching his opponent in the face is presumably why Panetta can be seen with a Black eye (so Black he probably wanted to make monkey noises at it) in the “apology” video he posted regarding the incident.
Of course, Panetta said he wasn’t making monkey gestures at all, but it was actually a “tough guy, bodybuilder-like gesture.”
“My actions towards Jordan were not because of race and were not intended as a racial gesture,” he added. “I see now from Jordan’s reaction that he and others certainly viewed it as a racial gesture and that my actions have caused a great deal of anger and upset to Jordan, his family and countless others. I want to express to everyone, and especially Jordan, that my actions were not racially motivated at all and I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering and anger that my actions have caused to him, his family and everyone who was hurt by this.”
That sure was a lot of words for an “I’m sorry you felt that way” apology, but whatever.
Honestly, I’m just not sure how Black people ever got associated with monkeys in the first place when thin lips, harry backs and awkward rhythm are all things that are more common in…well, y’all know where I’m going with this.
White people are just going to have to learn to stop monkeying around with Black folks. We ain’t having it and they will be held accountable if we can help it.
Justice For George Floyd: Testimony Begins In Federal Trial For Ex-Cops Accused Of Violating Civil Rights
1. Jan. 24, 2022Source:Getty 1 of 74
2. Dec. 13
2 of 74
BREAKING | Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to federal civil rights charges for his actions leading to George Floyd's murder. pic.twitter.com/CzQBDCeeNe— Black News Channel (@BNCNews) December 13, 2021
3. June 25 - Chauvin is sentenced3 of 74
4. May 4
4 of 74
BREAKING: Derek Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson just filed a motion asking for a new trial on multiple grounds including jury misconduct. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/g03hoDbLe1— Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 4, 2021
5. May 3
5 of 74
A Black juror who voted to convict George Floyd’s murderer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has come out to defend his decision to attend a social justice demonstration last August.https://t.co/f8WkEMGPJ3 pic.twitter.com/vpCy0XVo73— NewsOne (@newsone) May 4, 2021
6. April 28
6 of 74
Brandon Mitchell recalled feeling "stress" and "pressure," but not to deliver a guilty verdict. Instead, he said, it was having to repeatedly see the explicit video footage of George Floyd being killed that took an emotional toll on him. https://t.co/k4iLoBLas5 pic.twitter.com/0OTCU0nmQ2— NewsOne (@newsone) May 1, 2021
7. April 21
7 of 74
JUST IN: Attorney General Merrick Garland: "The Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing." https://t.co/Os1KFA0kQP pic.twitter.com/GWlccR1buE— ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2021
8. April 20 - Guilty
8 of 74
Word has spread quickly in downtown Minneapolis that a verdict will be read within the hour. People are starting to walk up to the lawn of the Hennepin County Government Center in small groups. pic.twitter.com/AaMJznfBsA— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021
9. April 19
9 of 74
Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell says George Floyd lived 17,026 days with all the health disorders named by the defense but he didn’t die until May 25, 2020, when Derek Chauvin used deadly force. pic.twitter.com/uoNChklm4p— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 19, 2021
10. April 18Source:Getty 10 of 74
11. April 17Source:Getty 11 of 74
12. April 16Source:Getty 12 of 74
13. April 15Source:Getty 13 of 74
14. April 14
14 of 74
WATCH: Attorney Jerry Blackwell asks defense’s witness Dr. David Fowler: “Do you feel that Mr. Floyd should have been given immediate emergency attention to try to reverse the cardiac arrest?”— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 14, 2021
Fowler: “As a physician I would agree.” pic.twitter.com/wTKuEPoBqQ
15. April 13
15 of 74
Derek Chauvin’s use of force “expert” Barry Brodd claims George Floyd was “not compliant” because he was not “resting comfortably” on the asphalt with three police officers on top of him. pic.twitter.com/nr2OZL0tMx— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 13, 2021
16. April 13
16 of 74
Chauvin defense use-of-force expert Barry Brodd says a "perfectly compliant" suspect would have been "resting comfortably" on pavement during an arrest.— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2021
Steve Schleicher, prosecutor: "So attempting to breathe while restrained is being slightly non-compliant?"
Brodd: "No." pic.twitter.com/lJnntpix3G
17. April 13
17 of 74
Shawanda Hill, an associate of George Floyd’s who was sitting in the back seat of the car when he was first approached by officers and arrested, testified on his demeanor before the arrest. https://t.co/9pyYap52MY pic.twitter.com/DA8MyV1Fjj— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 13, 2021
18. April 13
18 of 74
WATCH: Chauvin defense plays body cam footage from Minneapolis Park Police Officer Peter Chang, who responded to George Floyd's fatal arrest. Chang testified that the crowd watching the arrest grew "aggressive" and he was concerned for the officers' safety https://t.co/gtuL83mNPw pic.twitter.com/RVtCsICZAd— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2021
19. April 12
19 of 74
The state has called George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, as a "spark of life" witness. This type of testimony is allowed in Minnesota to humanize victims in criminal cases and tell the jury what kind of person they were. pic.twitter.com/cbayWDuZxs— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 12, 2021
20. April 12
20 of 74
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT — George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified in the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin https://t.co/VYKCeFh5K4 pic.twitter.com/GyyJX7g99o— Reuters (@Reuters) April 13, 2021
21. April 12
21 of 74
University of South Carolina law professor Seth Stoughton testifies officers should not have placed George Floyd in the prone restraint: "He was not a threat of harm to the officers."— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2021
The prone position in policing is used to handcuff someone who is resisting, he explains. pic.twitter.com/oCUPN3VsN1
22. April 12
22 of 74
Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich testified in #DerekChauvinTrial. He said he “can state with a high degree of medical certainty” that #GeorgeFloyd did not die from a primary cardiac event or drug overdose. pic.twitter.com/5A5gydrFGY— CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) April 13, 2021
23. April 9
23 of 74
MEDICAL EXAMINER: Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed the autopsy of #GeorgeFloyd, takes the stand in the #DerekChauvinTrial.— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 9, 2021
WATCH LIVE – MN v. Derek Chauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/tLghfByU6v
24. April 9
24 of 74
"There's no evidence to suggest [George Floyd] would have died that night, except for the interactions with law enforcement,"Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist, testifies during former officer Chauvin's trial.https://t.co/anMFay8V3Q pic.twitter.com/6ymX8ws3Nf— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2021
25. April 9
25 of 74
Another major moment in the Derek Chauvin trial.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 9, 2021
Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testifies that fentanyl or heart disease did not cause the subdual or neck restraint that led to George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/apdcNhJyKU
26. April 9
26 of 74
Forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas testifies that the cause of George Floyd’s death was law enforcement subdual, restraint and compression and the manner of death was homicide. She then dismisses defense counsel’s irrelevant hypotheticals. pic.twitter.com/QLSbvanPjW— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 9, 2021
27. April 8
27 of 74
‘He died because he had no oxygen left in his body’ — Police surgeon Dr. Bill Smock testified that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen during the Derek Chauvin murder trial pic.twitter.com/VRlFMGVwgQ— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 8, 2021
28. April 8
28 of 74
Dr. Bill Smock will be the final witness of the day for the state. He's the third medical expert to testify today, but he offers specific expertise on "forensic medicine" that applies medicine to criminal law. His biography suggests he has studied policing issues. pic.twitter.com/I0PSJObr8A— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 8, 2021
29. April 8
29 of 74
Dr. Tobin, a physician who is a renowned expert on pulmonology testifies that George Floyd died of a low level of oxygen.— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2021
The shallow breathing resulted from Floyd being prone on the street and handcuffed, with a knee on his neck and back and an arm at his side, he says pic.twitter.com/3EbiCXXFyV
30. April 8
30 of 74
Dr. Tobin says he was able to calculate that George Floyd lost all of his oxygen at 8:25:41 p.m. on May 25, 2020, but Chauvin's "knee remained on his neck for another three minutes and two seconds after we reach the point where there’s not one ounce of oxygen left in the body.” pic.twitter.com/4JciatNdYe— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 8, 2021
31. April 7
31 of 74
LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger testified he did not find George Floyd posed a threat to officers' safety when handcuffed on the ground, while the defense questioned him about how a "reasonable police officer" might have responded. https://t.co/wlRD2qQuT5 pic.twitter.com/V0fke8eHk2— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2021
32. April 6
32 of 74
Minneapolis Police Sgt. Ker Yang details crisis intervention training Derek Chauvin received years before George Floyd's arrest, saying it included reviews of force and deescalation policies: "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help" pic.twitter.com/mmuwoQogjd— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2021
33. April 5
33 of 74
Minneapolis police chief testifies some of ex-officer Derek Chauvin's actions at the scene of George Floyd's arrest were not "by policy, not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values." https://t.co/hQ041CegJ3 pic.twitter.com/9nAMw3yBJQ— ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2021
34. April 5
34 of 74
MN V. CHAUVIN: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld took the stand today to describe the care given to #GeorgeFloyd.— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 5, 2021
Dr. Langenfeld said the chance of a patient’s survival goes down 10 to 15 percent every minute CPR is not performed.
WATCH LIVE – MN v. Derek Chauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/gRiiz0yWDU
35. April 1
35 of 74
Derek Chauvin’s supervisor David Pleoger was just asked his opinion on when the restraint of George Floyd should have ended:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 1, 2021
“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.”
“No further questions.” pic.twitter.com/tMBRAMHwmw
36. April 1
36 of 74
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s former girlfriend, takes the stand on Day 4 of Chauvin trial and recounts the first time she met him.— The Recount (@therecount) April 1, 2021
She was upset while waiting in a lobby. Floyd asked what was wrong and said “Can I pray with you?” pic.twitter.com/YWcAuIfyUY
37. April 1
37 of 74
Retired Minneapolis Police Sgt. David Pleoger says Derek Chauvin didn't mention using force or putting a knee on George Floyd in their first conversation after Floyd's arrest— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021
Pleoger says he believes officers should stop restraining once someone is handcuffed and not resisting pic.twitter.com/fRjQ4VtlpL
38. April 1
38 of 74
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, details how they both dealt with opioid addiction and testifies says that drug use was part of the relationship:— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021
"It was something that we dealt with every day" but "we tried really hard to break that addiction, many times." pic.twitter.com/4yjz7lzovt
39. March 31
39 of 74
Charles McMillian, who tried to speak to George Floyd as officers first tried to put him in a police car and then later as Floyd shouted for his mama while Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, just broke down on the witness stand.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 31, 2021
Court on a break now.pic.twitter.com/otRlBocOuZ
40. March 31
40 of 74
The teenager who first confronted George Floyd told the court he couldn’t believe what happened after police arrived and immediately regretted flagging the fake $20 bill. Christopher Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt."— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021
Watch live coverage: https://t.co/UZ3xJMoP34 pic.twitter.com/rtkV9Mt2Jh
41. March 30
41 of 74
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
42. March 30
42 of 74
Powerful testimony from Darnella Frazier, the witness who filmed George Floyd’s killing:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 30, 2021
"Nights I've stayed up, apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life.”
pic.twitter.com/Pu69sxu7Qo
43. March 30
43 of 74
In a tense exchange, bystander Donald Williams pushed back when the Derek Chauvin's attorney asked whether he grew more and more angry with Chauvin during the fatal arrest of George Floyd.— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2021
"I stayed in my body. You can't paint me out to be angry."https://t.co/Bp9eGQz81O pic.twitter.com/nF6HwTHNTl
44. March 30
44 of 74
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
45. March 29
45 of 74
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
46. March 29
46 of 74
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
47. March 29
47 of 74
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
48. March 29
48 of 74
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
49. March 28Source:Getty 49 of 74
50. March 28Source:Getty 50 of 74
51. March 28Source:Getty 51 of 74
52. March 28Source:Getty 52 of 74
53. March 25Source:Getty 53 of 74
54. March 22 - all jurors selected
54 of 74
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
55. March 19
55 of 74
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
56. March 17
56 of 74
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
57. March 15
57 of 74
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
58. March 11
58 of 74
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
59. March 8Source:Getty 59 of 74
60. March 8Source:Getty 60 of 74
61. March 8Source:Getty 61 of 74
62. March 8Source:Getty 62 of 74
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 74
64. March 7Source:Getty 64 of 74
65. March 7Source:Getty 65 of 74
66. March 7Source:Getty 66 of 74
67. March 7Source:Getty 67 of 74
68. March 7Source:Getty 68 of 74
69. March 7Source:Getty 69 of 74
70. March 6Source:Getty 70 of 74
71. March 6Source:Getty 71 of 74
72. March 6Source:Getty 72 of 74
73. March 6Source:Getty 73 of 74
74. March 3Source:Getty 74 of 74
