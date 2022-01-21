DOJ Taskforce Charges Texas Man For Threats Against Georgia Election Workers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

After the 2020 election, reports surfaced of election workers receiving threats of varying severity. The Department of Justice announced the first federal charges against someone for threatening election workers after the 2020 election.

Chad Stark from Leander, Texas, was arrested for death threats made against Georgia election officials on the day of the Georgia Senate runoff race. Stark allegedly made posts on Craigslist calling for the killing of at least 3 elections officials, including threats to at least one individual’s family.

False claims of people rigging the election led to threats of violence against election workers in several states. Launched in late June 2021, Stark’s prosecution is the first pursued by the Election Threats Taskforce. Attorney General Merrick Garland reaffirmed the Justice Department’s commitment to protecting the election process and voting systems, including the people who held administer elections.

“The Justice Department has a responsibility not only to protect the right to vote but also to protect those who administer our voting systems from violence and illegal threats of violence,” Garland said. “The department’s Election Threats Task Force, working with partners across the country, will hold accountable those who violate federal law by using violence or threatening violence to target election workers fulfilling their public duties.”

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. called election workers and related staff the “backbone of our electoral system.” He highlighted the hard work of those who step up each election cycle to ensure votes are tabulated, and elections are adequately administered.

“These are ordinary people from across the political spectrum filling a vital democratic role for our nation, typically with little recognition or support,” Polite said. “During the 2020 election cycle and the events that followed, these unsung heroes came under unprecedented verbal assault for doing nothing more than their jobs. As the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General have both emphasized previously: we will not tolerate the intimidation of those who safeguard our electoral system.”

The Justice Department’s effort differs from a proposal by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate alleged election crimes. CNN reported that DeSantis requested lawmakers fund the office to a tune of $5.7 million to establish an Office of Election Crimes and Security.

But there is no indication the DeSantis plan is needed to ensure proper enforcement of Florida’s election laws. And there’s little evidence of alleged fraud or other election-related crimes warranting the creation of this office.

Given his hyperpartisan approach to governance, there are also concerns the new office would be used to punish those not in his camp. According to CNN, the proposal first surfaced in the days after the November 2020 election when Trump supporters were promoting false claims of widespread fraud.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Kanye West’s Former Publicist Tried To Coerce A Georgia Election Worker Into Admitting False Fraud Claims

Black Poll Workers, Voters Threatened With Violence And Misinformation As Georgia’s Runoff Races Draw To A Close

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006 22 photos Launch gallery Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006 1. Senate Renews Voting Rights Act (2006) Source:Getty 1 of 22 Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. Bush Signs Reauthorization Of Voting Rights Act (2006) Source:Getty 2 of 22 Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. Barack Obama Elected President (2008) Source:Getty 3 of 22 Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. Citizens United Ruling (2010) Source:Getty 4 of 22 Source:Getty 4 of 22 5. State Voting Law Changes (2011) Source:Getty 5 of 22 Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. Supreme Court Hears Major Challenge To VRA (2013) Source:Getty 6 of 22 Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. Voting Rights Act Gutted (2013) Source:Getty 7 of 22 Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. Lawmakers Introduce Voting Rights Amendment Act (2014) Source:Getty 8 of 22 Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. Voting Rights Advancement Act (2015) Source:Getty 9 of 22 Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. First Election Without Full Protect Of The VRA (2016) Source:Getty 10 of 22 Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. North Carolina Gets Two Strikes For Voter ID Law And Racial Gerrymandering (2017) Source:Getty 11 of 22 Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. Rise Of Stacey Abrams And New Urgency Around Voting Rights (2018) Source:Getty 12 of 22 Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. Florida Voters Overwhelming Support Amendment 4 (2018) Source:Getty 13 of 22 Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. House Convenes Field Hearings On Voting Rights (2019) Source:Getty 14 of 22 Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. House Votes On Voting Rights Advancement Act (2019) Source:Getty 15 of 22 Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. Pandemic Primary Elections (2020) Source:Getty 16 of 22 Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. Increased Use Of Vote-By-Mail Despite Republican Opposition (2020) Source:Getty 17 of 22 Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. Georgia Voters Flip Two U.S. Senate Seats (2021) Source:Getty 18 of 22 Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. Black Voters Matter Leads Freedom Ride For Voting Rights (2021) Source:Reginald Cunningham 19 of 22 Source:Reginald Cunningham 19 of 22 20. State Legislators in D.C. for Voting Rights (2021) Source:Getty 20 of 22 Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. Students Go On Hunger Strike To Demand Passage Of Freedom To Vote Act (2021) Source:Getty 21 of 22 Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. President Joe Biden Steps Up Voting Rights Pressure (2022) Source:Getty 22 of 22 Source:Getty 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006 Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006 During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate. A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards. Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor. "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected." While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access. But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical. In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling. As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words. "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King. https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights. Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

DOJ Taskforce Charges Texas Man For Threats Against Georgia Election Workers was originally published on newsone.com