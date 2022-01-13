Serena Williams Is A Chocolate Goddess In Her Latest Instagram Photo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Serena Williams draped her melanated skin in a chic, brown bodycon dress, and we can’t stop staring. The 23 Grand Slam singles title holder took to Instagram to show off her bangin’ body in simple but stylish curve-hugging dress, partnered with a brown Gucci purse.

Williams’ style is anything but simple, but every now and then she steps out in something that proves she can wear literally anything and look like a million bucks. There’s something about brown on brown that elevates any look. While we don’t have outfit details on her midi dress, it is similar to the dresses sold by her clothing line, S by Serena.

Williams is the best model for her brand. The 40-year-old entrepreneur posted this flawless video of herself to her brand’s Instagram page. Dressed in a cream cut out top partnered with long thick tresses, she gave the camera a sultry smize good enough to sell water to the ocean.

More of this, please! With promo videos like this, we’re excited to see what else Williams has in store for is un 2022. What do you think? Are you as in love with her chocolate on chocolate look as we are? And are you obsessing over this gorgeous beauty shot also? Sound off below!

