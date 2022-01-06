So Beautiful
Porsha Williams Is Our Style Goals In Latest Instagram Post

Porsha Williams took to Instagram today to show off her killer style and we can't get enough of her latest look.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Porsha Williams showed off her killer style in her latest Instagram post and her look is everything!

In an IG Reel, the 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters star strutted her stuff in fuzzy, grey, strapless Lamarque top and a shiny black leather Commando pencil skirt. She paired the look with open-toe Gianvito Rossi heels and wore her long, dark locs straight down her back. She kept her makeup to a soft glam look and gave us a slight model walk as she showed off her curves and fashion sense for her IG followers.

“Oh Hi 👋🏾 😘,” she captioned the quick video. Check it out below.

“ITS THE SONGGG && THE LOOK 😍😍😍 THE ATTITUDE FOR ME 🔥🔥🔥,” one of Porsha’s 6.7 million Instagram followers left in the comment section, continuing the comment with, “honeyyyyy keep living that best life !!!! that Porsha “they can’t take” Williams life 👏👏👏👏.” While other followers left a plethora of heart eye, heart and fire emojis to show their stamps of approval.

But while Porsha keeps her followers up to date on her style, she’s also keeping busy planning a wedding to fiancé Simon Guobadia. According to Bravo, the lovebirds are in the process of planning to have three different weddings across the globe. “So much to plan and, so far, I’m just trying to settle on a date,” Porsha said.

And it looks like Simon is very much on board with giving Porsha whatever she wants, as he recently commented on a Bravo Instagram  post  saying “I’m here to promise, she will be getting her three weddings.” We know that’s right!

Fans can keep up with Porsha, Simon and the whole family on Porsha’s Family Matters, airing on Sunday nights on Bravo.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
