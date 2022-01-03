Black History Month
Nominate Today: Future History Makers 2022

Our future is a reflection of the seeds we sow today, let’s make Black History.  Radio One Cleveland Future History Makers 2022, recognizing those who are making history in the Cleveland community.  Do you know a future history maker?  We want to honor them!   Nominate the person you feel is making a difference in the lives of our youth.  It could be an entrepreneur, mentor, teacher, coach, or even a community leader. The nomination period begins January 3rd  and ends January 16th. Voting begins  January 17th and ends January  23rd.

Honor your Future History Makers today by nominating them below!

Future History Makers brought to you by Gentleman’s Jack, and Radio One Cleveland!

