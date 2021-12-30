Feature Story
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's "New Year's Resolutions" | Episode 48

It’s all about creating realistic New Year’s resolutions. Eva and Lore’l break down the most popular resolutions and give you a sneak peek at some of their goals for 2022. Plus, is joining the mile-high club on your bucket list? Find out about a new service that allows you to check that off. Lastly, we get more details about cryptocurrency from Daymond John and Lael Alexander from the ladies’ visit to the ‘Reinvent Yourself With Crypto‘ conference.

The Final Question To Undress got real! Are you shooting within range?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's "New Year's Resolutions" | Episode 48  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

