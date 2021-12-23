GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ Critical Race Theory

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, it’s not even much of a controversial thing to say the GOP has a white supremacist problem. But to be more specific, the Republican party has an issue with MAGA-fied conservatives who don’t actually know anything about anything getting elected to office by MAGA-fied voters who also don’t know anything about anything. That’s how Georgia got stuck with Marjorie Taylor Greene, and if Michigan Democrats don’t stay on their toes, their state might get stuck with their own KK-Karen who insists on perpetuating the dumb blonde stereotype.

Meet Republican state legislature candidate Mellissa Carone.

MORE: Oklahoma Republican Wants To Ban Teaching White People Were Oppressors And Black People Were Victims Of Slavery

Well, actually, you might have already met her. Carone is most known for sitting beside former NYC mayor, disgraced attorney, perpetual L taker and damn good Penguin cosplayer Rudy Giuliani while testifying to state lawmakers that ex-President Donald Trump‘s “big lie” regarding voter fraud was not a lie at all.

Now, the woman who clout chased her way into the spotlight by dying on the hill of Trump’s thoroughly debunked “stop the steal” propaganda is dying on a different hill—the white supremacist hill of pretending white people are being eliminated in a country where the melanin deficient still represent more than 60 percent of the population and more than 80 percent of government leadership positions.

Michigan Advance reported that on Tuesday, Carone posted a Facebook Live video during which she turned up the Republican notch on condemning Critical Race Theory while demonstrating that she has no earthly idea what CRT is. But Carone decided to ramp up the crazy with a new claim that public schools and the white-as-hell U.S. government are working to “eliminate” white people in America. (I mean, don’t threaten us with a good time, amirite?)

“They’re trying to eliminate the white people in America, particularly the white male in America,” Carone said in a statement that proves the existence of Caucasian hoteps.

Again, white people are the single largest racial group in America by a massive margin—(the second-largest group, Hispanic people, are still only just over 18 percent of the population)—and if one were to throw a rock into a crowd of government officials, they would have more than an 80 percent chance of hitting someone who is genetically unable to clap on the two and four on their first try.

If our government set out on a mission to eliminate white people, it would be a massive undertaking of white-on-white crime like nothing the nation has ever seen and…

Sorry, I just lost my train of thought thinking about how Carone’s paranoia-infused nightmare is also a negro wet dream.

Anyway, it should surprise absolutely no one that an unabashed white nationalist is also a delusional person who thinks the white domestic terrorists who committed the Jan. 6, World War Whypipo attack on the U.S. Capitol were actually peaceful protesters and dutiful patriots.

“If you look at the Jan. 6 prisoners, these people were, well, I’m not going to say every single one of them were there peacefully and doing you know everything right. I don’t know that. I don’t know that for a fact,” Carone said. “But I do know that most of these people were peaceful. They are not domestic terrorists, by any means. These are America-loving patriots. Now, keep in mind that these people also were locked in their houses for a year.”

OK, Great Value Tomi Lahren, calm down.

We all clearly know for a fact that “every single one of them were there peacefully,” but the idea that most of the “Jan. 6 prisoners”—meaning people actually accused of committing crimes at the Capitol—were peaceful “America-loving patriots” is an obvious display of racist and unseasoned cognitive dissonance.

So basically, Carone is just another indication that the GOP has trapped itself into a corner where it will be peddling anti-intellectualism and racism to its base of racist idiots for the foreseeable future.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Black Parents Say Republicans Only Care About White Feelings When They Call Critical Race Theory ‘Divisive’

Tennessee Group Files Anti-Critical Race Theory Complaint Targeting Books On Martin Luther King Jr. And Ruby Bridges

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 40 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ Critical Race Theory was originally published on newsone.com