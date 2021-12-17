Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Grinch Has Stole Someone’s Santa From Their Yard

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Grinch has struck in Cincinnati. That’s right the Grinch stole someone’s Santa out of the front of their yard.

You have to be a low life to steal  Christmas decorations from the front of someone’s yard. I hope they catch the crooks.

In the middle of the night, two thieves deflated a 12-ft. Santa Claus that belonged to the Koester family, put it in their van and left with their holiday haul. (Fox19)

Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]

Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]

Cincinnati: The Grinch Has Stole Someone’s Santa From Their Yard  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

NeNe Leakes Celebrated Her Birthday With New Rumored…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Janet Jackson Pulls The Face Card With Her…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Lands First-Look Deal With Netflix:…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tessa Thompson Serves Chic Fashion In A Red…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close