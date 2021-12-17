CLOSE
The Grinch has struck in Cincinnati. That’s right the Grinch stole someone’s Santa out of the front of their yard.
You have to be a low life to steal Christmas decorations from the front of someone’s yard. I hope they catch the crooks.
In the middle of the night, two thieves deflated a 12-ft. Santa Claus that belonged to the Koester family, put it in their van and left with their holiday haul. (Fox19)
Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]
22 photos Launch gallery
Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]
1. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 1 of 22
2. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 2 of 22
3. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 3 of 22
4. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 4 of 22
5. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 5 of 22
6. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 6 of 22
7. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 7 of 22
8. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 8 of 22
9. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 9 of 22
10. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 10 of 22
11. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 11 of 22
12. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 12 of 22
13. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 13 of 22
14. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 14 of 22
15. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 15 of 22
16. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 16 of 22
17. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 17 of 22
18. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 18 of 22
19. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 19 of 22
20. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 20 of 22
21. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 21 of 22
22. Black Santa 2016! [PHOTOS]Source: 22 of 22
Cincinnati: The Grinch Has Stole Someone’s Santa From Their Yard was originally published on rnbcincy.com