Cincinnati: The Grinch Has Stole Someone’s Santa From Their Yard

The Grinch has struck in Cincinnati. That’s right the Grinch stole someone’s Santa out of the front of their yard.

You have to be a low life to steal Christmas decorations from the front of someone’s yard. I hope they catch the crooks.

In the middle of the night, two thieves deflated a 12-ft. Santa Claus that belonged to the Koester family, put it in their van and left with their holiday haul. (Fox19)

