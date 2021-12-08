Happy 39th Birthday Nicki!!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today, December 8th is Nicki Minaj’s 39th birthday.

When the clock struck midnight the Barbz took over social media sharing their favorite Nicki Minaj moments. What is your favorite Nicki Minaj song or album?

Source

Turning 39-years-old on Wednesday, December 8, Nicki Minaj is celebrating her born day with her millions of fans, known affectionately as the Barbz. As soon as the clock struck midnight, Nicki’s name became a trending topic on Twitter with her supporters sharing their favorite memories of the Queen throughout the years. Posting photos of her best looks, snippets of her hardest verses, and recalling her sassiest moments, the world looked back on everything that Minaj has offered us since she broke out as part of Young Money.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: