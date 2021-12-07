Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nick Cannon Is Mourning The Loss Of His 5 Month Old Son

Nick Cannon Is Mourning The Loss Of His 5 Month Old Son
Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his youngest son Zen who recently passed away from a brain tumor.
The talk show host explained,
“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out. He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it, but I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”
Cannon and Alyssa Scott, the mother of Zen, were told that he was battling hydrocephalus and that the fluid in his brain turned out to be a malignant tumor. Baby Zen underwent surgery to have a shunt put in to drain the fluid but unfortunately his health took a turn near the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nick dedicated today’s episode as a celebration of life for Zen.
#Condolences to #NickCannon and his family on the loss of his youngest son, #Zen, who was only 5-months-old.
