LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-hop girlfriends have always been around, but the social media era has definitely spearheaded the title into a platform to become a certified (and paid!) influencer.

For Jayda Cheaves, once linked exclusively to hip-hop heavyweight Lil Baby, her rise to fame as a solo star has now produced a budding acting career, modeling for days and an overall businesswoman mindset. It was only right to induct her into the POTC alumni by bringing her in for an interview with Incognito.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Jayda Wayda,” as her adoring 6.3 million Instagram followers regularly refer to her as, gave us a rundown of how she manages her many business ventures while also maintaining the life of a well sought-after influencer. Of course, Incognito also had to give her a round of his now-signature rapid fire questions that really shows off the Savannah, Georgia-bred beauty’s personality.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out Incognito’s full interview with Jayda Cheaves on Posted On The Corner below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jayda Cheaves Stops By & Talks Success Of Her Business Ventures & Trending on Social Media was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: