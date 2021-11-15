Music
Model Monday Update: Wellington Bullings Supports Black Business Through Her Music Career

"I wanted to write a song that would uplift myself and the Black community," she said in an interview with HelloBeautiful.

Wellington Bullings

Name: Wellington Bullings

IG: @wellingtonbullings

Claim To Fame: Bullings has appeared as featured model  in campaigns for Olay Skincare, Secret Deodorant, and Crocs Footwear. She is also a neo-soul artist. 

Instead of using her time on camera to join the chorus that’s continuously bragging about all of their hard won Bottega and Balenciaga Wellington Bullings chose to promote her new single “Flame” by promoting Black Businesses. 

The singer and model shared why she made the choice to support her fellow dream chasers instead of flex with borrowed drip that didn’t speak to her song’s purpose with HelloBeautiful. 

The video features Bullings, and her dancers in original and upcycled pieces from independent Black designers Jasmine Lewis Tyne Hall, and Felicia Williams. The designs include fringe sleeves, and feather adornments. Lewis created the “flame crown” that Bullings wears as a homage to the imagery associated with the mythical Phoenix. “The crown was meant to resemble fire rising from the ashes. I wanted it to be otherworldly and majestic looking. Jasmine really brought my vision to life,” Bullings boasted on her Instagram page. She wore it with an ethereal two-piece white garment that symbolizes rebirth. She also twirled inside of red strips of fabric meant to symbolize flames. 

Resilience is what Bullings wanted to convey in the video. “The music and visuals are meant to remind people that our story is so much more than pain and trauma. Yes, there is a painful history to recognize, but we also need to celebrate Black beauty and brilliance,” she stated. The song declares that a voice determined to be heard “can’t be tamed.” 

She accessorized the looks by pairing them with select geometrically shaped pieces from Asa Herrman’s Lace and Pearls jewelry company, and gold leaf style eyeshadow. 

Videography and direction for the project were provided by Blackat productions. 

It also includes her performing choreography from the dancers from the Cleoparker Dance Company including Samiyah Lynnice and Corey Jamell.

“It was important for me to express that message in the music, visuals, and collaborations,” she added. “My goal was to shine a light on Black-owned businesses in the process.”

The goal was achieved. 

Watch Wellington Bullings latest video here

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

