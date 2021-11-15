Local Heroes
Men of Honor: A Salute to African American Men in Cincinnati

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

Top 30 Under 30 2015

Source: Suite Nation / Lavan Anderson

Sunday night in the city was a fashion explosion, with hundreds of beautiful black couples stepping out in their finest to honor a group of very inspiring African American men from Cincinnati.

via. WLWT

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Sunday night for one of Cincinnati’s most anticipated events.

Abercrumbie group’s “Men of Honor: A Salute to African American Men” recognized five more community leaders inspiring others and being change agents.

The wall of fame showing past recipients since 2010 is an indication of the individuals selected for this prestigious award.

This year, five men were honored:

S. Gregory Baker, director of police-community relations

Kala Gibson, executive vice president of Fifth Third Bank

David Jones, president & CEO of Castle Oak Securities

Dr. Thomas Shockley, medical director of Tri-Health Orthopedic

Rev. Damon Lynch III, senior pastor of New Prospect Baptist Church

