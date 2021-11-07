LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Serena Williams stole the show at the Gucci Art & Film Festival in Los Angeles last night and we can’t stop thinking about the gorgeous ensemble!

Dressed in all-black, the tennis star donned a lace Gucci tank and a velvet Gucci skirt. She accessorized the look with black lace feather gloves, black and silver drop earrings, and wore a pink flower choker around her neck. She added a pop of color to the look with plum lipstick on her soft glam face and rocked her hair in a classic low pony tail that was parted down the middle.

She took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the gorgeous look, posting one photo set that featured a solo shot of herself and another with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. “Feeling @gucci,” she appropriately captioned the photo, nodding to her all Gucci ensemble.

Check out the look below.

The athlete then blessed her 13.8 million IG followers once more when she posted a few pictures from the event, one that showed off her full look from the teal carpet and two more that gave us an even greater close-up of the stunning champion. “It was a @gucci Art & Film Festival kind of night,” she captioned this photo carousel. “Thank you @gettyimages @lacma @alessandro_michele.”

Check it out below!

“ . This photo says a thousand words. ,” one fan commented underneath Serena’s photos while another said, “Love love love !! Looking fabulous. #OhMyGucci .” And yes, she does look fabulous indeed!

Serena Williams Turns Heads In This All-Black Gucci Ensemble

