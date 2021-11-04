The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
NeNe Leakes

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA?

 

Is it possible for Nene Leakes to eventually return to RHOA?

 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta just hasn’t been the same since Leakes excited the franchise leaving many fans wondering if she would ever make a return? Leakes is one of the show’s very first peach holders and starred as a full-time cast-member from season 1-7 before taking a smaller role for season 8. She took another hiatus on season 9 before returning for seasons 10-12.  Leakes hasn’t been a part of RHOA since then as her last exit was a bit controversial. The TV star accused longtime Housewives host and producer Andy Cohen of being a racist.

 

 

Nene recently made an appearance on The Real and revealed she would actually be open to returning to the show:

 

“I’d return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show, and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”

 

 

Oop! Well maybe she and Andy can have that conversation before they begin filming season 15!? Right now, filmin is underway for season 14 starring Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

 

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

10 photos Launch gallery

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

Continue reading Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

As season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta approaches and the last OG NeNe Leakes makes her exit, peach lovers on social remember all of her iconic reads. Since joining the original cast in 2008, she has made a memorable mark on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! “I started on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off,” she said in her departure announcement on Instagram. “You could have never told me that I [would have] starred on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later — and it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV.” Leakes starred on seasons one through seven, took a break, and returned for seasons 10 through 12.  Fans expressed their opinion on the change and sent well wishes to the famous reality star. https://twitter.com/determinedgcf/status/1306976580707778561?s=20 https://twitter.com/NhojEnaoi/status/1306976556514852864?s=20 https://twitter.com/__indeNIYAl/status/1306974546512224256?s=20 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Executive Producer Andy Cohen even shared his thoughts on Instagram calling her an “an icon of the genre.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQFt-vhdIU/?utm_source=ig_embed   “Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA,” he added. “I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever.” To honor the queen of fun shade and quotable reads, here are some of our favorite unforgettable NeNe moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta. https://twitter.com/RealHouseMark/status/1304036413718044673 SEE ALSO: Nene Leakes Says She’s In Therapy After Being Traumatized On RHOA Reunion NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Day Three of Wireless Festival including Pusha T, Tyga, Yuna and Tory Lanez

WENN.com

Tory Lanez Responds To Initial Plea Deal Reports

 

We all know about singer/rapper Tory Lanez ‘ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion but it looks like we may not get the answers we are looking for in quite the manner that it was initially reported. Yesterday, reports said the Toronto singer was unable to reach a plea deal with prosecutors despite several ‘meaningful discussions.’ The initial reports also claimed Lanez would have to give a live 90 minute testimony after failing to reach a plea agreement.

 

Well Tory shared on twitter, in a since deleted tweet, that the initial reports were incorrect:

 

“I wasn’t “UNABLE” to do anything, they offered what they offered so I wouldn’t go to TRIAL and I DECLINED, It’s very simple… and no I will not be giving any live testimony…”

 

Tory Lanez faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury. He previously pleaded not guilty. If he is found guilty, he could get a max of 22 years in prison.

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her

Continue reading Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her

[caption id="attachment_3999870" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion shared more details about getting shot in the feet over a month ago. For the first time publicly, she’s come out and said rapper and singer Tory Lanez was the person who shot her. “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CEIjXJ4Bp0o/   The 25-year-old rapper went on to say that she was sharing a car with 28-year-old Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, on the night of the July 12 shooting. Megan said her friend and Lanez’s security were also present and everyone in the car was in the middle of an argument. Megan said that eventually she was “done” with the argument and she exited the front seat of the vehicle and attempted to walk away. However, this is when she says Lanez shot her from the back seat of the car. Megan shut down rumors that she had hit Lanez: “You dry shot me.” Megan explained that she didn’t initially tell the Los Angeles police who arrived on the scene because she feared for her safety, considering past and present police violence in this country. “The police come, I’m scared. All this sh*t going on with the police,” Megan explained in her live video. “The police is shooting motherf*ckers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherf*cking reason. Soon as the police tell us all get out the motherf*cking car, the police is really aggressive. You think I’m ’bout to tell the police that we…us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?” https://www.instagram.com/p/CEImjowhZjR/   Lanez was eventually arrested that morning on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and he was released on bail later that day, according to Associated Press. He’s yet to be charged with anything related to the incident. Cops and prosecutors say the case is still under investigation. When Megan first revealed that she was shot back in July, she didn’t publicly call out Lanez as the shooter. However, reports suspected Lanez as the perpetrator due to his arrest. Although Megan initially received a lot of support from fans, many people made fun of the incident. For example, rapper 50 Cent shared a viral meme on his social media that depicted Megan on the run from Lanez with the caption “Run Ricky Run,” referencing the 1991 movie “Boyz n the Hood”. 50 Cent was immediately slammed by social media for the offensive meme, and he eventually took down the meme and apologized, claiming, “Damn, I didn’t think this sh*t was real.” https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1287937563974610945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1287937563974610945%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.billboard.com%2Farticles%2Fcolumns%2Fhip-hop%2F9425512%2F50-cent-apologizes-to-megan-thee-stallion-shooting-meme   Such incidents caused people to speak out on how Black women continue to be unbelieved, unprotected and undervalued in instances of abuse or trauma. The outrage continued on social media after Megan shared her video saying Lanez shot her. “Let 2020 be the final year Black women protect Black men at the expense of our physical, mental, and emotional health,” tweeted journalist Evette Dionne. “We off that.” https://twitter.com/freeblackgirl/status/1296673479253610496   “If a famous, wealthy, beloved black woman is violated then isn’t allowed grace or even believed, how do you think everyday black women are treated,” tweeted journalist Ivie Ani.  https://twitter.com/ivieani/status/1296662910081683456   Since the shooting, artists like Kehlani and JoJo have come out in support of Megan Thee Stallion by announcing that Tory Lanez will be removed from recent tracks that they recorded together.   https://twitter.com/iamjojo/status/1296655538789298183 https://twitter.com/Kehlani/status/1288700597022031873   In previous Instagram Live videos, Megan said she’s expected to make a full recovery from her gunshot wounds after needing to undergo surgery. She described the whole incident as “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life.” Check out more commentary on Megan and supporting Black women below.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: NeNe Leakes Open To Returning to RHOA?  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Saweetie Shows Us How To Create A Hypnotizing…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
5 items

Five Times Ella Mai Gave Us Glamour On…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
5 items

Five Times Joseline Hernandez Served Lewks On A…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close