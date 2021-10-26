LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion – soon to be Megan Thee Graduate – as the hot girl recently announced that she’s preparing to graduate college this year!

On Monday (October 25), the 26-year-old, who attends Texas Southern University, announced on Instagram that she will be completing her studies this year. She made the big announcement by posting a photo of her bedazzled graduation cap along with a caption confirming the news.

“Real hot girl sh*t,” her bedazzled motarboard read. She posted the photo spread along with the caption, “2021 finna graduate collegeeee taking my graduation pics today I can’t wait for y’all to see.”

Check out the photos below.

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement,” singer Normani commented on the photo while Meg’s boyfriend and fellow rapper Pardi wrote, “Real smart girl sh*t.”

In June of last year, the rapper opened up to PEOPLE about finishing up her bachelor’s degree in health administration by taking online courses part-time. She also revealed that she hoped to finish this year and had plans to throw an elaborate graduation party. “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

The “Savage” rapper also told the magazine that she wanted to finish school to make her late mother Holly Thomas, who died of brain cancer in March 2019, proud. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she said. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

We can’t wait to see our girl get her degree!

Don’t miss…

Megan Thee Stallion Announces She’s Graduating College This Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: