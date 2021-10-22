LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beauties, Lori Harvey has done it again! The fashion icon recently stepped out at a House of CB event where she completely stole the show in her eye-dropping look and we can’t stop thinking about this effortless slay!

Wearing an all-black, House of CB Grazia dress, the beauty posed for the cameras before heading into the House of CB event. She paired the look with black, strappy heels and wore her dark hair down with loose curls that framed her face.

According to Fashion Bomb Daily, the dress currently retails for $209 and is available on House of CB’s website.

Check out Lori’s gorgeous look below.

But that’s not all the influencer has been up to. Today (October 22) she officially launched her new skincare line, SKN by LH, and took to Instagram to officially announce the new line. “@sknbylh is out now on http://www.sknbylh.com and we’re almost sold out!!! Don’t miss it ,” she commented on the announcement post.

If SKN by LH is part of Lori’s beauty routine, count us in!

Lori Harvey Slays In House of CB was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

