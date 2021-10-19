Zendaya Coleman Is The Youngest Celebrity To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Zendaya Coleman made her mark on the fashion world with her modelesque physique and flair for high-end clothing. She instantly shed that child actress shadow during every red carpet appearance over the course of her career. Whether it’s fully dedicating herself to a look through hair and makeup, or paying homage to the greats by recreating their looks, the 25-year-old award-winning actress is known for making a buzz every time she steps out.

Her love affair with style hasn’t been lost on the public. On November 10th, Coleman will receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award – the youngest person to ever be honored. For perspective past honorees to receive the Fashion Icon Award are Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, and Pharrell.

As if to further solidify the reason behind the stylishly prestigious honor, Coleman made quite the appearance at last night’s London premiere of Dune, clad in a single-sleeve Rick Owens gown.

She later made an appearance to the after party in a brown custom Nensi Dojaka sheer cutout dress.

Styled by image architect to the stars Luxury Law, Coleman gave us effortless glam with a side of gorgeous high-fashion looks. Just one day ago the starlet posted an image of herself in a chained Vivienne Westwood ensemble that oozed style and perfection.

Obsessed! I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the Fashion Icon Award.

