Gunna Is The Face Of Foot Locker’s New Apparel Line, LCKR By Foot Locker

Foot Locker has debuted its new apparel line, LCKR by Foot Locker that features musician and activist Gunna as the face of the collection. Gunna’s dedication to his community and his recent philanthropy with Footlocker positions him as the perfect ambassador for this collection. Featured alongside Gunna as the face of the collection are musician Tone Smith, actress Paigion Walker, and on-air host Eutel Wallace.

Foot Locker’s goal with LCKR is to bring a different style of casual wear to the market by combining sneaker and sport culture with the heritage of Foot Locker. The lifestyle pieces featured in this collection speak to those who prefer style and comfort. The collection consists of street styles like fleece pullover hoodies, zip hoodies, cargo pants, matching track jackets and pants sets, and tapered sweatpants.

Bryon Milburn, Foot Locker Senior Vice President, General Manager’s goal is to keep up with the fashion times. “At Foot Locker we’re continuing to grow our assortment every day to make sure we’re meeting the evolving demands of all of our customers. “Today, we’re seeing the need for comfort and the acceptance of casual wear in more places than ever before. With LCKR, we have developed an elevated basics line that gives our customers a diverse way to complement their personal styles at a great value.”, he stated.

The collection releases on Wednesday, October 20th at Foot Locker Stories globally and online at www.footlocker.com . All items are available in men’s sizes S-XXL, and prices range from $40 – $75. Additional collections will release through the end of the year and into 2022, including the expansion into Canada.

