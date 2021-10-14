Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diva’s Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion + Popeyes Dropping New Hottie Sauce

The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Megan Thee Stallion + Popeyes Dropping New Hottie Sauce

Megan Thee Stallion partnering with Cash App to give away 1 million dollars’ worth of stock to her fans!

Megan Thee Stallion + Popeyes Dropping New ‘Hottie Sauce’

 

Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have teamed up for a spicy treat! The Louisiana-based restaurant and the Texas hottie just announced a brand new spicy hot girl certified dipping sauce. ‘Hottie Sauce’ is said to have a bold, sweet-and-spicy flavor ‘inspired by Megan’s sassy personality.”

 

 

 

The hottie sauce should be available at your local Popeyes next week.

 

 

“Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand,” the hot girl said; she also explained that in addition to the hot sauce, she is also working on becoming a Popeyes franchise owner.

 

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants.”

 

2019 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics Vs Milwaukee Bucks At Fiserv Forum

Boston Globe

Kyrie Irving Speaks Out On Vaccine Controversy

 

With the NBA’s recent vaccine mandate, unvaccinated players cannot play and the general manager released a statement regarding the matter this past Tuesday saying,

 

 

“He has a choice to make, and he made his choice. My job here is to make what we deem as the best choices for the organization moving ahead as a whole. They’re not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and thumbs up. These are hard decisions.”

 

Sports commentators and NBA fans have been sharing their opinions on Irving’s choice so much that he went on IG LIVE to speak on it:

 

 

“I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is,” Irving said. “That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate.”

 

The Nets said it would compensate Irving to train with the Nets and play in games away from New York, but he would still lose around $35 million of his salary if he doesn’t play during home games.

 

“So what? It’s not about the money,” Irving said. “It’s not always about the money. It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money?”

 

