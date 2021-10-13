Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like the kids will be able to go Trick Or Treating again this year! Last year experts said it was too risky but since the Pfizer vaccine is currently available for anyone ages 12 and up they’ve updated the guidelines.

According to Dr. Fauci, vaccinated families should go out and enjoy Halloween again!

“I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there and enjoy it,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert stated before adding that Halloween is a “very important part of the year for children.”

A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo 22 photos Launch gallery A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo 1. Alone 1 of 22 2. The People Under The Stairs 2 of 22 3. I See You 3 of 22 4. #Alive 4 of 22 5. Overlord 5 of 22 6. Black Box 6 of 22 7. The Hills Have Eyes 7 of 22 8. House of Wax 8 of 22 9. Spell 9 of 22 10. Candyman (Original) 10 of 22 11. Crawl 11 of 22 12. Train to Busan 12 of 22 13. Get Out 13 of 22 14. The Ring 14 of 22 15. The Last Exorcism 15 of 22 16. Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones 16 of 22 17. Jeepers Creepers 17 of 22 18. Insidious 18 of 22 19. A Quiet Place 19 of 22 20. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) 20 of 22 21. Us 21 of 22 22. Don't Breathe 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo [caption id="attachment_5154827" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor[/caption] You wanna know the best thing about this time of the year? Well besides the costumes, candy and Halloween parties.. it’s the movies!! Especially finding that perfect scary movie to pair with snacks, a nice blanket and your spooky link. This year, we’ve got 22 Scary Movies we HIGHLY recommend you watch with boo. And since everyone is different, there are brief descriptions of each film based on gore level and theme, as well as were you can find them online. That’s right – every one of these films are streaming, which means all you need to do is grab your special someone and tap in. Peep the gallery below.

