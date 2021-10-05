Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kyrie Irving Fined For Being Unvaccinated

Kyrie Irving Fined For Being Unvaccinated
Kyrie Irving is trending today for his vaccination status as the new NBA season gears up to get back on the court. Irving joined the Nets at their media day virtually because he is not yet vaccinated.
As you already know, cities like New York have mandated that people be fully vaccinated in order to attend indoor events. Despite the mandate, Irving has chosen to stay unvaccinated and currently risk losing a couple thousand racks for his choice. Reportedly the All Star player could have to cough up about $380k a game if he is unable to participate in home games. Irvin did have this to say at yesterday’s media day, regarding being a team player this season no matter his personal decision;
“I know that I’ll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates as one of the leaders on the team and be there for my growing tribe off the court. I know the focus has to be at an all-time high, no distractions. This is the last thing I wanted to create, was more distractions and more hoopla and more drama around this. I’m doing my best to maintain this with good intentions and a good heart.”
Do you think it’s fair for Kyrie to be fined $380k per game for refusing the vaccine? #GetUnfiltered with us on Twitter and IG @Quicksilvashow
Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Missing Several Games for “Personal Reasons” After Partying
1.1 of 18
2.
2 of 18
Hot Take - Kyrie Irving skipping regular season games so he can party at a nightclub with his sister is worse than James Harden skipping training camp so he can go to strip clubs.— Robert Guerra (@TheProducerRG) January 12, 2021
3.
3 of 18
Kyrie Irving throwing a massive birthday party maskless makes so much sense— KJ (@thegentleman4) January 12, 2021
4.4 of 18
5.5 of 18
6.
6 of 18
"Kyrie Irving out for personal reasons"— Non-binary Nobody (@VigorousMental) January 12, 2021
Personal reason: pic.twitter.com/tvsRukd9vg
7.7 of 18
8.
8 of 18
World Wide Wob treating Kyrie Irving like he’s Pablo Escobar.— Colb (@___Colb___) January 12, 2021
9.
9 of 18
Kyrie Irving think he work in a cubicle and just punch his pto in whenever he wants.— 🦍 (@Jomethazine) January 12, 2021
10.10 of 18
11.
11 of 18
Wobvestigation: the facts surrounding the leaked Kyrie Irving video pic.twitter.com/ZSH5MeshHx— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2021
12.
12 of 18
Kyrie Irving using his PTO and treating the NBA like a 9 to 5 >>>— JK (@TheKinnard) January 12, 2021
13.
13 of 18
Have you seen Kyrie Irving? #Nets pic.twitter.com/gsKk0vxDpv— WolfPac Sports Betting (@wwwaterboy11) January 12, 2021
14.14 of 18
15.
15 of 18
LeBron and the Celtics seeing everyone finding out what they’ve known about Kyrie Irving for years. pic.twitter.com/uZgEn7BI3Q— milehighcitysown (@5280sown) January 12, 2021
16.
16 of 18
Steve Nash: wanna play today, Kyrie ?!— Chrizzy (@ChrizzyAy) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/yK8Z6FXBlQ
17.
17 of 18
Steve Nash : See You At the Game Kyrie— SMOKEWILLNEVERCLEAR (@thatbagchaser) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving : pic.twitter.com/KI428VdEBa
18.
18 of 18
The NBA is cool with Kyrie Irving literally ghosts the Nets, not talking to his head coach & straight up not showing up to the game because he “didn’t feel like playing” but ISN’T cool with Ben Simmons not being put on the initial injury report?— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) January 11, 2021
Got it. Makes total sense.
Ray J Hospitalized Alone in Miami
We have to take a moment to send our thoughts and prayers over to our friend Ray J who is reportedly currently hospitalized in Miami for pneumonia.
According to Hollywood Unlocked, the reality star and business mogul is alone without any family being able to be on his side.
“I been in here all by myself for a week,” the 39-year-old revealed, adding that “no family members came to see me, not even my wife.”
So far, Princess Love nor his sister Brandy has yet to publicly said anything about the news as the story is just breaking. Sending Ray J and his family healing energy and prayers at this time.
In the meantime it looks like Ray J has cleared all of the photos off of his Instagram.
