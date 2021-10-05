The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Summer Walker Drops Album Teaser

Summer Walker, Over It, Still Over It

LVRN

Summer Walker Drops Album Teaser

 

Did you miss Summer Walker’s teaser video featuring JT from The City Girls? You may have missed it because sis was planning to roll out her album promo the exact day that Facebook, IG and WhatsApp crashed! Ugh! Luckily enough, we’ve got it for you right here:

 

 

Summer Walker’s sophomore album Still Over It Drops 11/5 and we hear there’s a feature from JT and a list of your other favorites too!

Summer Walker's Debut LP 'Over It' Has R&B Twitter Deep In The Emo Feels

15 photos Launch gallery

Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has R&B Twitter Deep In The Emo Feels

Continue reading Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has R&B Twitter Deep In The Emo Feels

Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has R&B Twitter Deep In The Emo Feels

Summer Walker broke out in 2018 on the heels of her acclaimed debut commercial mixtape, Last Days Of Summer, and its big single "Girls Need Love" with the remix featuring Drake. The 23-year-old songstress has released her debut studio album Over It, and R&B Twitter is deep into their emo feels right now. Walker's sultry R&B stylings are well on display on Over It, and she has a bevy of big-name stars such as Bryson Tiller, Usher, 6lack, PartyNextDoor, and the aforementioned Drake.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Summer Walker Drops Album Teaser  was originally published on kysdc.com

