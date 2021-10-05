LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Tonight we celebrate the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and Incognito is on the red carpet to catch up with some of the premiere musical guests of the night.

One person that many are excited to see is current female rap sensation Latto, who was comfortable at home in Atlanta where the ceremony is going down. As we get prepped for the inaugural Hip-Hop History Month in November, we had to get Big Latto to share some of her favorite rap songs of all time. With selections like “Dear Mama” by 2Pac, “Crossroads” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G., it’s safe to say the girl’s got taste when it comes to rap!

Peep Latto and Incognito’s quick chat on the 2021 Bet Hip-Hop Awards red carpet for Posted On The Corner below:

Posted On The Corner At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: Latto was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: