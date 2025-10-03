Listen Live
Feature Story

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community

The company's origins began with WOL News Talk 1450 in Washington D.C.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors

Source: Mike James, Brian Stukes, Patricia McDougal and Earl Gibson / Urban One Inc.

On October 3rd, WOL News Talk 1450 in Washington, D.C., celebrated its 45th anniversary, a moment that showcased the perseverance and tenacity of its founder, Urban One maven Cathy Hughes.

The radio station, which serves the D.C. area with today’s news, politics, and community events, was the first station in the Urban One family. Currently, the company has stations that stretch from D.C. to Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Richmond.

Founded on October 3, 1980, Urban One was the brainchild of Hughes by taking the power of radio and focusing it squarely on the Black community in heavily Black populated cities across the country. Soon the reach of Urban One would expand into a television network (TVOne) and land a partnership with Reach Media bringing talent such as Rickey Smiley and others to even more airwaves nationwide.

Considered by many to be the largest distributor of urban content in the country, Urban One has found a footprint in Black America, from radio to television and more, providing programming geared to listening to and amplifying the voices of the people. In 2019,  the company launched Urban One Honors, a celebration of Black excellence, history makers, change creators and more with honorees including Jamie FoxxJermaine DupriMissy Elliott and more.

Hughes was recognized by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate for her work in broadcasting and service to the Black community.

“Cathy Hughes has left an indelible mark on the State of Maryland and inspired millions of listeners across the country,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) wrote. “This titan of the airwaves began her extraordinary career in Omaha, NE, where she worked for a local radio station, KOWH. But it was when she moved to Washington, DC, in 1971 to pursue a job at the Howard University School of Communications that her career took off. While working at Howard, she got involved in the university’s radio program as a station manager. In her first year on the job, she increased the station’s revenue twelvefold.”

The statement continued, “Cathy Hughes has always aimed high, and when she learned that the local D.C. radio station WOL was up for sale, she seized the opportunity. After being denied a loan 32 times, she finally received the bank financing she needed. So she purchased WOL, founded her own media company, Radio One, and quickly soared to new heights. Cathy Hughes revolutionized radio by rebuilding WOL from the ground up, literally, and brought on grassroots volunteers from the neighborhood to develop her station’s headquarters on H Street and 4th Northeast, just a short walk from the U.S. Capitol. Her innovative broadcasts captured the attention of the African-American community and attracted a wide audience of devoted listeners.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By Senate Leaders For Achievements In Media

Recap: The ‘Urban One Honors’ 2021 Was A Night Of Celebrating Life, Love And Women Leading Change [VIDEOS]

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving The Black Community  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Entertainment

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close