LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With great joy our very own Donnie Simpson announced the return of the TV classic, Video Soul! The radio legend and Hall of Famer, shared that he’s been waiting 25 years to say that the show is finally back!

From 1981 through the mid-90s, Video Soul was the platform for artist to showcase their talents for all to see with a host who genuinely cared about their careers. All these same attributes will be there for the reboot but this time around Video Soul is available to stream for free at your convenience via Tubi. Episodes are out now and Donnie is so excited to be able to own the show that he made a staple for the culture. The return of the show is kicking off with Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, Raheen DeVaughn, Ronnie DeVoe and many more! You can watch our very own Tony Perkins get the inside scoop on the show in the video below.

Watch Tony Perkins Interview With Donnie Simpson on WUSA9 Below:

Donnie Simpson Announces The Return of Video Soul! was originally published on mymajicdc.com