Gunna Opens Free Store At His Old Middle School

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna is giving back to his former middle school, Ronald E. McNair, in College Park, Georgia. “Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store” is a collaboration between Gunna and nonprofit Goodr, which will service 900 students and their families with food, clothing, personal hygiene, and household products.

Gunna, 28, is giving back in a major way to his former middle school in College Park, Georgia, Ronald E. McNair. The store named Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store brings an array of items: food, clothing, toiletries, and household supplies, all free to the school’s families. According to Good Morning America, the school is marked as a Title 1, or in other words, a high-poverty middle school. The store’s grand opening was on September 16.

RELATED: Young Thug And Gunna Post Bail For 30 Atlanta Jail Inmates

“It’s everything I wanted,” Gunna said to Good Morning America during the surprise grand opening for students. “I’m going to continue giving back.”

Goodr’s founder and CEO, Jasmine Crowe said, “Millions of kids depend on the free breakfast and lunch they’re provided at school, but then they go home, and oftentimes they don’t have access to the same thing as they’re getting in school, until now.”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: