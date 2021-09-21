Diva’s Daily Dirt: Why Is The Internet Debating Drake VS Michael Jackson?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Why Is The Internet Debating Drake VS Michael Jackson?

I guess it’s safe to blame Billboard for posting the tweet this whole Drake Vs. Michael Jackson debate.

Saturday Billboard asked twitter “Is Drake in 2021 now as big as Michael Jackson or The Beatles at their peaks?” The question sparked much debate over the last couple of days as Drake’s Certified Lover Boy continues to dominate the top of the charts. Certified Lover Boy is having the year’s biggest sales week with 613K units sold.

Despite Drake’s impressive numbers, overall, most fans shared this sentiment:

NOBODY is better than Michael Jackson!

One twitter fan tweeted, “NOBODY, was, is, or will be at the level of Michael Jackson,” one fan replied on Twitter. A genius like him can only be seen once.” Another fan added, “The Cultural impact of Michael crushes everything drake has done… Michael’s music is literally WORLDWIDE impactful. Drake is not touching that at this point.”

Now let’s peep some stats here: Drake outranks Michael Jackson in terms of most No. 1 albums (10 to MJ’s 6), most top 10 singles (54 to MJ’s 30), most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 (431) and most Hot 100 entries, ever (258).

However, The King Of Pop reigns supreme over Drake when it comes to the most consecutive No. 1 singles (5 to Drake’s 2). Let’s not forget that Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time with a reported 100 million copies sold worldwide.

We guess the debate will continue as long as Drake’s golden ages continue on. What do you think of this debate?

The Real Talk Show To Interview Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

The Real will be sitting down with Jessica Hough for the first time ever on television.

Jessica Hough The woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty of raping her when she was 16, will be speaking out on ‘The Real’ this Wednesday to tell her full story.

HollywoodUnlocked posted the trailer late Tuesday afternoon:

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Why Is The Internet Debating Drake VS Michael Jackson? was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: