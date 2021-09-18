So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World

After turning heads in an all-pink suit at the Marcell Von Berlin fashion show in Los Angeles, Yung Miami says she's "ready for more in the fashion world."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Mulatto "Queen Of Da Douf" Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Last night, the fashion girls were out for Marcell Von Berlin’s fashion show in Los Angeles and serves nothing but looks and beautiful faces all night long. Among those in attendance was The City Girls’ Yung Miami, who popped out in a stunning hot pink look that had onlookers swooning all night long.

For the event, Yung Miami rocked a matching hot pink, blazer and slacks suit that, although oversized, fit the rapper to perfection. The look was appropriately designed by Marcell Von Berlin and styled by Miami’s longtime stylist, Bryon Javar. The pink suit featured sequins throughout with Miami opting for the no-shirt underneath look, showing off subtle yet sexy cleavage for the festivities.

She paired the look with a shiny, silver handbag, minimal jewelry, and makeup, and wore her hair in a bone-straight, asymmetrical bob that was parted over to one side. Check out the look below.

“She’s really becoming a fashion girl,” one fan commented on the photo, and we have to agree because our good sis looks absolutely stunning!

The “Act Up” rapper also shared the look to her own Instagram page, posting a few photos from the night including one with Toni and Tamar Braxton from inside the event.

Stepping up my fashion thank you @marcellvonberlin for having me ❤,” Miami captioned the picture that was shared to her IG page. “Whew!!!!! One of my favorites thus far,” stylist Bryon Javar commented on the photo carousel, seemingly admiring his work. 
This is just the beginning of Yung Miami’s venture into the fashion world, as she told NYLON during the event that she’s ready for more. “The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe and I’m obsessed with Marcell,” she said. “I’m so excited to work with him in the future and I’d love to walk in the show next year.”

Beauties, would you be here for a Yung Miami appearance at next year’s fashion show?

Don’t miss… 

Yung Miami Gets Cheeky In A Sheer K Cavallrii Dress

Yung Miami And Lala Anthony Serve Style On A Platter In Their K Cavallrii Jumpsuit

 

 

Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Happy 50th Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! Here Are Five…

 8 hours ago
09.18.21

Levar Burton Claps Back At White Writer For…

 10 hours ago
09.18.21

Angela Bassett’s Wax Figure Leaves Fans Shook!

 11 hours ago
09.18.21
5 items

5 Flawless Headband Wigs That Will Elevate Your…

 2 days ago
09.17.21
Photos
Close