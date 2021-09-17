The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo Claims Migos Invented The Triple Flow

Migos

Umusic.com

Quavo Claims Migos Invented The Triple Flow

 

In a recent interview Quavo reveals his belief that Migos invented the triple flow style of rap.

 

 

Space Jam: A New Legacy Premiere

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

G-Eazy Was Arrested For Allegedly Punching Someone

 

Looks Like G-Eazy got himself into a little brawl about 1 AM last Friday at the Boom Boom Room in New York. Reports say someone in the ‘No Limit’ rappers crew hit socialite Daniel Chetrit over the head with a bottle. The incident then moved outside where G-Eazy allegedly landed a punch on the man’s head. The victim went to the hospital to get stitches. G-Eazy is set to go before a judge soon.

 

Patty Laurent's Birthday Bash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rick Ross Gets Drivers License, Gifts Son With Wingstop Franchise

 

Rick Ross is a certified boss but now he is a certified driver. That’s right the 45-year-old Miami rapper just shared that he’s finally acquired his driver’s license:

 

“I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn’t had my license. So whenever I go joy riding, you know, it was just one of those things.

 

Not only is the ‘Diced Pineapples’ star setting a great example for his son, he also just gifted his son a Wingstop franchise for his 16th birthday.

 

 

 

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo Claims Migos Invented The Triple Flow  was originally published on kysdc.com

Photos
Close