The community came together this weekend in an effort to stop all of the gun violence in the city.
Via Fox19
The event was held in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Reading Road, the same location where a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in a drive-by last month.
Galevon Beauchamp was crossing Reading Road when a car crept up and four teenagers inside the car shot him in the head, according to police.
The four teenage suspects were arrested this week.
Cincinnati: Community Comes Together For A Stop The Violence Event was originally published on rnbcincy.com
