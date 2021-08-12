Diva’s Daily Dirt: Congrats Dani Leigh

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats Dani Leigh

Reports are confirming that ‘Easy’ singer Dani Leigh successfully gave birth to her baby girl last night. TheNeighborHoodTalk was first to positively confirm the news.

Lil Wayne Talks About His Meeting With Trump + Cancel Culture

Lil Wayne recently sat down with the Los Angeles Times and during his sit down he reflected on his meeting with Former President Trump, Cancel Culture and fellow rapper, Da Baby.

Wayne On His Meeting With Trump

“He’s a really nice guy. He’s really an activist, in a very positive way.”

“You know how it goes. The spotlight on artists and celebrities is absolutely crazy. You don’t even have to be a celebrity. Even normal people can feel like they’re wrong because their 200 followers said something. But that’s the power of social media today.”

