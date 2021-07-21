The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye West + Sha’Carri Richardson For Beats Premiere

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

‘Donda’ is officially set to make its global premiere tonight (Thursday) in Atlanta at the Mercedes Benz Stadium and fans have already gotten a snippet of how it sounds during last night’s NBA Finals game!

 

 

A new Beats by Dre commercial starring Sha’Carri Richardson, scored and edited by Mr. West himself, featured a track called ‘No Child Left Behind.’

 

 

 

Tonight’s ‘Donda’ premiere will be live streamed globally via Apple.

 

 

DaniLeigh Expecting A Baby Girl

 

Congrats to singer DaniLeigh on a baby girl! The ‘Take It Easy’ singer revealed on Instagram that she was expecting a girl and shared footage from her baby shower. The singer’s ex-boyfriend rapper, Da Baby, is said to be the child’s father although neither party has publicly confirmed.

 

 

Congratulations DaniLeigh! Wishing you a healthy and safe delivery!

 

