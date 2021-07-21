Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye West + Sha’Carri Richardson For Beats Premiere

Kanye West + Sha’Carri Richardson For Beats Premiere
‘Donda’ is officially set to make its global premiere tonight (Thursday) in Atlanta at the Mercedes Benz Stadium and fans have already gotten a snippet of how it sounds during last night’s NBA Finals game!
A new Beats by Dre commercial starring Sha’Carri Richardson, scored and edited by Mr. West himself, featured a track called ‘No Child Left Behind.’
Tonight’s ‘Donda’ premiere will be live streamed globally via Apple.
DaniLeigh Expecting A Baby Girl
Congrats to singer DaniLeigh on a baby girl! The ‘Take It Easy’ singer revealed on Instagram that she was expecting a girl and shared footage from her baby shower. The singer’s ex-boyfriend rapper, Da Baby, is said to be the child’s father although neither party has publicly confirmed.
Congratulations DaniLeigh! Wishing you a healthy and safe delivery!
