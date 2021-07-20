News & Gossip
Kanye Is Taking DONDA to Miami

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

I hate to say it but I have to… KANYE always drops a masterpiece after a breakup. I’m excited to see what Donda has to offer to the music scene as more details emerge about his upcoming project.

News of Kanye West’s latest musical effort has hit social media with fans eagerly awaiting DONDA. Now new information is coming ahead of the long-awaited release and fans are ready to flock to Miami for Rolling Loud. “DONDA Experience. Rolling Loud Miami, FL. 07.25.21. Via KW. Summer 21′” Ye’s friend Consequence tweeted early Tuesday (July 20th). On Monday, DONDA artwork by Louise Bourgeois was released and the announcement of another listening session is set for Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22nd). Are you ready for “Yeezy Season?” Do you think DONDA will be a game-changer?

 

