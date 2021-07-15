Safaree Makes Allegations Against Erica Mena Damaging His Property

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ split just keeps on getting uglier. According to TMZ, Safaree has filed legal documents accusing Erica of pouring bleach on his expensive sneakers and trashing his motorcycles, totaling $50,000 in damage.
Safaree is accusing Erica of violating their domestic relations standing order, which limits the couple from harassing each other or damaging one another’s property during the divorce. Safaree says that two days after their divorce on May 23, Erica poured bleach and cut the shoelaces off of his expensive sneakers, which totaled $30,000 in damages. She also allegedly poured paint on two motorcycles, damaging the bikes and getting paint in the exhaust pipes and gas tanks. He claims that security cameras picked up the entire thing, which happened while Erica was eight months pregnant.
Lil Durk & India Royale Shoot It Out With The Opps During Home Invasion, Twitter Reacts
durk and india was in dat bih like pic.twitter.com/TY4igk8j97— $WEEZY❄️ (@ceosweezy) July 15, 2021
Gunmen entered lil durk and india 's house— Eshan Bhat (@eshannbhat) July 15, 2021
Durk : i expect my shorty to up the chop for me
India: pic.twitter.com/22P0LJoWY8
Me after reading that Lil Durk and India was involved in a shootout at home and that they were both unharmed 🙏🏾: pic.twitter.com/OrSLDFLcmM— Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) July 15, 2021
How Lil Durk and India pulled up on the burglars who broke into their home pic.twitter.com/4ZnP3RHheZ— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 15, 2021
Niggas gotta learn from India😩she be shooting back. Lil Durk got him a real one pic.twitter.com/pIj7ln6szF— Thaniel (@ThanielNot) July 15, 2021
India and Durk before the shootout: pic.twitter.com/qz1pAUIZ4S— wasnteventryn2 (@damnionevenknow) July 15, 2021
Me when I see the security in Lil Durk and India neighborhood: pic.twitter.com/q1nQUW4hE5— A Blessing (@BLM_004) July 15, 2021
Lil Baby on his way to Durk and India house after hearing what happened:— Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) July 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/2adNmltdLP
Lil durk n India when mf’s thought they was going rob them 😭 pic.twitter.com/wmGUlrSuvs— Moe (@m0ewestt) July 15, 2021
India shooting at the opps. I see why Durk made 100 songs about her 😂😂— 🦁. (@Lionlifep) July 15, 2021
I’m not mentally prepared for how y’all are gonna romanticize this India and Durk shootout…I’m just not pic.twitter.com/sSpx9iuBHk— Mint 💚 (@mint_tibb) July 15, 2021
Durk posted with his top shooter OTF india(300) pic.twitter.com/myylyPZpoL— bliqqs❄🥶🐐🐐 (@qtbliqqs) July 15, 2021
13 of 15
that Durk & India shit not goals yo😭 please use ya’ll fucking brains— Jay (@JayNas23) July 15, 2021
Muting Durk and India. Not tryna see people avoiding almost certain death turn into a relationship goal.— Jorden. (@FlourishGrant) July 15, 2021