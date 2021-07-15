Lil Durk And Girlfriend Involved In A Shootout

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to TMZ, Durk and girlfriend India Cox were awakened by intruders around 5 am in his Georgia home. Georgia Bureau of Investigation states they were victims of a home invasion Sunday.

It was reported that Durk’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton-located about an hour outside Atlanta is where several individuals entered. The intruders were met by India and Durk who both discharged their firearms, fortunately, the two weren’t injured.

Unfortunately, the number of intruders remains unknown, but cops are optimistically seeking tips from the public in this case as part of the investigation.

