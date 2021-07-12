Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Being Sued for $1.5 Million

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chris Brown Being Sued for $1.5 Million

Chris Brown is no stranger to legal trouble but this is something that’s stirring up from his 2017 hit ‘Privacy.’ According to reports the singer is being sued for $1.5 million by a UK based music publishing company called Greensleeves Publishing, Ltd. The company alleges that Brown ripped off the 1997 dancehall track ‘Tight Up Skirt.’ The original performer of the record, Jamaican Dancehall star Red Rat, is not named in the lawsuit and there is no word on if Breezy actually ‘stole’ enough for them to get a big win in court.

Meet the New R&B Super Group, ‘The Chi”

There’s a new R&B super group in town! Donnell Jones, Dave Hollister and Carl Thomas just announced the three of them are now, ‘The Chi.’ An R&B super group ready to rep their hometown of Chicago. Donell Jones announced the news via Instagram and gave fans a few things that they should expect.

“Impeccable,” creative and vocal abilities from all three legends. He added that he aspires to “represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest.”

