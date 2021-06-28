Megan Thee Stallion & Yung Miami Caught Kissing After BET Awards

Yung Miami and JT were commemorating their recent accomplishments at the “City Girls Celebration Dinner,” which was hosted by QC and Cîroc, and stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe from Chloe x Halle were in attendance. As seen above in the screenshot from Yung Miami’s Instagram story, the City Girls rapper and Meg seemed to just be hanging out together at the afterparty, but shocking footage reveals that the two rappers actually shared a kiss at one point during the night.
The fact that Sha'Carri Richardson did this point while still running full speed and still won by a lot >>>>> https://t.co/JIpjRGT6e3— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 20, 2021
Honestly, I’m so excited for black women for the Tokyo Olympics. So many great storylines!— Erv (@fruitcheerio) June 21, 2021
Sha’Carri Richardson is the moment. She is THAT girl. 💕 pic.twitter.com/X7VjSjKmov— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 21, 2021
Sha’Carri Richardson, a dark skin black girl with long weave and nails, is ranked in the top ten fastest women and is cocky as hell. I’m in love. 🥺— ms.independent (@_kayela) June 20, 2021
Mfs want Sha'Carri Richardson to humble herself and just race. FUCK THAT. TALK YO SHIT, MY GIRL— .mike. (@__MikeAnthony) June 20, 2021
It’s people saying Sha’Carri Richardson is ugly and she look like a man, the same stuff they said about Serena, bruh stop playing with her, Sha’Carri cute pic.twitter.com/BPIWeHQKmZ— LANDO (@LandoSoReal) June 22, 2021
“I am THAT girl” - Sha’Carri Richardson— Crab Leg Luxury. (@ScottieBeam) June 21, 2021
That girl 😉I’ll take that name https://t.co/Rp2Sa2iGMH— Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) June 20, 2021
Sha’Carri Richardson, a 21 yr old gay black woman, qualifying for the Olympics during Pride Month... I- 😭 pic.twitter.com/i0CobBlRrU— Hassan Jr. 👑 (@c_papii_) June 21, 2021
Sha'Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka, and Simone biles finna be some of the main attractions at the Olympics this year…— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) June 20, 2021