Cleveland Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations From Second Accuser

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lauren Little has come forward with accusations of rape at the hands of Matthew Piter, a Cleveland police officer already accused of raping another woman.

|| RELATED: Wanted Man Shot by Cleveland Police at Steelyard Commons ||

|| RELATED: Cleveland Police Officer Commits Suicide After Fellow Officer Is Killed ||

It took four years, but Little is ready to share her experience. In a story posted by WKYC, Little said she met Piter, then a police cadet, on the Bumble dating app in 2017. The two went out for pizza and she invited Piter to her home the following night. Little said he appeared to be highly intoxicated and refused to leave.

“I got up to go to my room. I was actually going to lock myself in my room, but he followed behind me, and ripped my shirt from around my throat, and strangled me to the point that my shirt ripped. I had burn marks on my throat. He ripped my underwear off from me,” she said.

“He had a mole on his face, and that was the only thing I could stare at, other than his lazy eye, while I was being raped,” she said, adding that, while she did not know his last name, his features were impossible to forget.

Little never went to police about the incident. She did her best to push forward: Marrying and moving to another state. But after seeing a headline about Piter being charged with raping a woman in 2019, she felt that had she spoken up sooner, he may not have had access to another victim.

“There’s no more guilt that someone can feel, than knowing that.” She said. “You’d hope that someone was drunk and would never do it again, but the amount of guilt that you feel knowing that someone was assaulted after you.”

Little searched the internet, finding a 2017 Cleveland Police Academy graduation ceremony on YouTube – it was there that she says she was able to confirm Piter was her attacker.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music 13 photos Launch gallery For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music 1. Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes/ Teddy Pendergrass 1 of 13 2. Patti LaBelle 2 of 13 3. The Intruders 3 of 13 4. The Delfonics 4 of 13 5. The Stylistics 5 of 13 6. Billy Paul 6 of 13 7. Phyllis Hyman 7 of 13 8. The Roots 8 of 13 9. Vivian Green 9 of 13 10. Bilal 10 of 13 11. Jill Scott 11 of 13 12. Musiq Soulchild 12 of 13 13. Jazmine Sullivan 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music [protected-iframe id="37e4ff374d18f9c9ae52c18c6bbf1ad5" /] Philly soul is unmatched and Black Music Month presents the perfect time to shed light on its origin and impact. Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, who actually founded Black Music Month along with Dyana Williams, and Thom Bell are credited for discovering the “sound of Philadelphia.” Together, they've written and produced over 175 gold and platinum songs, some of which were home-grown and beyond. In 1971 they launched their own music label called Philadelphia International Records as a rival to Berry Gordy’s Motown (Detroit) and its influence still resonates today. Some of Gamble & Huff’s Philly talent included Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman, Harold Melvin & Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass, The Intruders, and many more — all of whom later set a path for soulful artists like Musiq, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, and plenty of others who would later carry the torch in the 21st century. As we celebrate the soul of Philadelphia this Black Music Month, here’s a look at 13 Philly artists who helped and continue to shape the sound of Philly:

Cleveland Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations From Second Accuser was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com