2nd Posthumous Pop Smoke Album On The Way

The second posthumous album from Brooklyn rap superstar Pop Smoke has officially been announced. The upcoming project, of which the title has not been revealed yet, will be released next month on July 16. The late rapper’s team broke the news with an album trailer on YouTube.
The trailer features footage of the rapper during interviews, as well as candid videos of him hanging around New York. “I feel like it’s coming back to New York,” he said about the booming hip-hop scene on the East Coast. “The fake can never succeed in nothing. When you know what you want, don’t let nobody get in between you and your creation.”