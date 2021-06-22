Beyoncé Fans Giving Bad Reviews At Trick Daddy’s Restaurant Amid Comments About Her Singing

CLOSE
Trick Daddy is learning firsthand why it’s not the best idea to say anything negative about Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Two of the most powerful artists in the world, with two of the strongest fanbases in the business, have officially taken aim at the Florida rapper after he made rude comments about their talent. Speaking to a Clubhouse panel about how he doesn’t think Beyoncé can “sang” and discounting JAY-Z’s talent as “not the best rapper,” Trick Daddy Dollars may ultimately end up regretting his words because the Beyhive has come for him and his pockets.
Sha'Carri Richardson Is"That Girl" Following Olympic Qualifying Performance, Black Twitter Agrees
10 photos Launch gallery