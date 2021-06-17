Mariah Carey Shades Eminem, While Celebrating “Obsessed” Anniversary On TikTok

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Eminem and Mariah have had a complicated relationship for over a decade now. They were reportedly dating at one point but they didn’t end up clicking, choosing to be petty on their respective records instead. Eminem has dissed Mariah countless times while the pop star made her feelings clear on “Obsessed,” where she appears to call out Slim Shady for keeping her in his mind rent-free. Filming her own version of the “Wipe It Down” challenge, Mariah took another dig at Em on TikTok, wearing her best Marshall Mathers costume and spilling some tea.

“Just for laughs… from last year’s lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down [sponge emoji] [laughing emoji] #HappyAnniversaryObsessed,” she wrote on Twitter and TikTok.

